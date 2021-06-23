New play at Seattle's Intiman Theatre benefits Southern Poverty Law Center

The play explores racial and sexual politics in the south. #newdaynw

Intiman Online will present a reading of the new play "Under Big Piney" on Thursday, June 24th to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit dedicated to battling racial and social injustice.

Writer of the play, John Jiler ("Avenue X") joins New Day NW to talk about the play and the theatre's partnership with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

ABOUT THE PLAY:

Racial and sexual politics collide when an idealistic white man from New York travels to the south to petition for the removal of a Confederate statue. The only problem is, he soon falls in love with the town’s conservative Black mayor. The ensuing courtship is chaotic and forces everyone - Black and white - to confront their shared history. Will demolishing the statue heal the town or further divide it?

“I am beyond thrilled to partner with the Tony Award-winning Intiman Theatre to present a reading of my new play and raise funds for the incredible Southern Poverty Law Center,” says show producer and writer John Jiler. “I can’t think of better organizations or a more inspired team to explore this life or death issue.”

The reading also features Christa Kimlicko Jones, Russell Jordan, and Mike Keller.

The link to view the event will be shared via email after ticket purchase. The premiere viewing will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, 5 p.m. P.T. / 8 p.m. ET. It will run for 90 minutes and will be available to ticket holders to view on demand for three days following the premiere showing. Tickets are $25 suggested with additional options available ranging from $10-$250. Intiman will donate all ticket sales to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Visit intiman.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

ABOUT INTIMAN THEATRE:

Intiman Theatre uses the power of story and education to activate dialogue, confront inequity, and build collective joy. Intiman is now the professional theatre-in-residence at Seattle Central College in Capitol Hill. The company won the 2006 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, the 2018 Gregory Award for Outstanding Musical, 2018 Teeny Award, 2019 Mayor’s Arts Award, and is overseen by Artistic Director, Jennifer Zeyl; Managing Director, Amy Zimerman; and Board Chair, Jasmine Mahmoud.

Since its founding in 1972, Intiman Theatre has presented over 230 productions to Seattle audiences. Among the more recent of these are "The Events" by David Grieg, "Hir" by Taylor Mac, "Bulrusher" by Eisa Davis, "Native Gardens" by Karen Zacarías, "Angels In America" by Tony Kushner, "Trouble In Mind" and "Wedding Band" by Alice Childress, "Bootycandy" and "Barbecue" by Robert O’hara, and "Dragon Lady" by Sara Porkalob.

In 2021, Intiman moved its operations to the campus of Seattle Central College (SCC), where it will produce at Broadway Performance Hall and Erickson Theatre. Intiman provides arts education opportunities through programs such as: STARFISH Project, Intiman Emerging Artist Program, South End Stories (a fiscally sponsored community partner), and, beginning this fall, an Associate of Arts Degree providing behind the scenes technical skills training for theatre, film, TV and more in partnership with SCC. To learn more visit intiman.org.

ABOUT SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER:

The Southern Poverty Law Center employs a three-pronged strategy to battle racial and social injustice:

FIGHTING HATE - Southern Poverty Law Center monitors hate groups and other extremists throughout the U.S. and exposes their activities to law enforcement agencies, the media, and the public.

LEARNING FOR JUSTICE - We know we don't achieve equality and justice through the courts and investigative reporting alone. The future of our great country lies in the hands of today's young people.

SEEKING JUSTICE - We use the courts and other forms of advocacy to win systemic reforms on behalf of victims of bigotry and discrimination.

To learn more visit splcenter.org