SEATTLE — Regent Seven Seas Cruises offer an "Unrivaled Experience" with their all-inclusive, luxury experiences at sea. They sail to more than 450 "iconic and immersive destinations around the world" including 350 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

In this interview, Director of Sales Gillete Brescia, talks about what makes Regent Seven Seas Cruises an "Unrivaled Experience," how inclusive "all-inclusive" is, the advantage of small ship sailing, Regent Seven Seas' 450 destinations ports-of-call, and the upcoming AAA Washington President's Cruise.

To book a trip on a Regent Seven Seas Cruise or the AAA Washington President's cruise, talk to AAA Travel Expert. You don't have to be a AAA Member to book travel with AAA Travel, but AAA Members get special perks and discounts.

Regent Seven Seas Explorer in Port. Smaller ship sizes offer unprecedented access.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

About the AAA Washington's President's Cruise: Magnificent Mediterranean: Duration: 12 days. Destinations: France, Italy, Spain. "For his ninth annual President’s Cruise, AAA Washington CEO Kirk Nelson invites you to join him on the inaugural season of the Seven Seas Splendor™ for a voyage to the inspired ports of Europe’s spectacular Spanish, Italian and French Rivieras."

Sponsored by AAA Washington. Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.