Breaking down what's happening in Ukraine

Policy specialist John Koenig joined New Day NW to discuss what has occurred in the country and what might come next.

Despite face-to-face meetings between Russia and Ukraine, the fighting is intensifying.

U.S. officials say Russia appears to be gaining ground in southern Ukraine. And today, more Russian troops are moving into Ukraine's capital.

To give us some perspective on this situation, we were joined by John Koenig, a policy specialist who spent more than three decades in the U.S. foreign service.