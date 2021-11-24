These turkey-shaped cookies are festive and fun to make

Plus, you'll want to try producer Rebecca Perry's recipe for a bright and fruity cranberry sangria! #newdaynw

All week, New Day staff members have been teaching us how to make their favorite sides for Thanksgiving.

Technically cookies aren't a side, but they are called turkey cookies so we'll allow it! New Day producer Rebecca Perry is bringing the sprinkles and showing us how to make them.

Cranberry Sangria

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup pulp-free orange juice

1 cup cranberry juice (not cranberry cocktail)

1/2 cup triple sec

1 orange halved and then sliced

1/2 apple sliced

1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

1 bottle of red wine

Club soda (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Pour the wine into a 2-quart pitcher. Add the orange juice, cranberry juice, and Triple Sec. Add cranberries, orange, and apple. Stir to mix the juices and let the flavors infuse for at least two hours before serving. Top off with a little club soda (optional).

Betty Crocker Classic Sugar Cookie Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 egg

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

DIRECTIONS:

In large bowl, beat 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, the softened butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, the almond extract, and egg with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon, until well blended. Stir in flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Divide dough in half; shape dough into 2 disks, and wrap in plastic wrap. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours. Heat oven to 375°F. Roll each disk on lightly floured surface until 1/4 inch thick. Cut with 2- to 2 1/2-inch cookie cutter. On ungreased cookie sheets, place cutouts at least 2 inches apart. (Rebecca's note: I like to use parchment paper) Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks. Cool completely.

Glaze

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

DIRECTIONS:

In a saucepan, melt the butter. Whisk in the powdered sugar. Add the vanilla. Use a pastry brush to paint gaze onto cookies. Add sprinkles right away.