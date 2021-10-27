Try these fun Halloween recipes from Delish

It's always fun to bake with the family especially during the holidays, but it's even better when it's fun and easy.
Joanna Saltz, editorial director at Delish, really came through with easy and clever Halloween treats! She joined New Day NW to share them with us.
Featured Treats:
- Dracula's dentures - Chocolate chip cookies with red frosting, mini marshmallows, and slivered almonds
- Ghost smore's - Baked ghost peeps with chocolate and graham crackers to dip
- Monster cookies - Colorful cake mix cookies with candy eyeballs
- Monster munch - Kettle corn with pretzels and candy
- Mummy dogs - Hot dogs with crescent dough and cheese
- Mummy brie - Baked brie with puff pastry
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.