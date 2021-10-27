Try these fun Halloween recipes from Delish

Dracula's dentures, anyone? How about mummy dogs? These recipes are easy and perfect for making with the family! 🧛‍♂️ #newdaynw

It's always fun to bake with the family especially during the holidays, but it's even better when it's fun and easy.

Joanna Saltz, editorial director at Delish, really came through with easy and clever Halloween treats! She joined New Day NW to share them with us.

Featured Treats:

Dracula's dentures - Chocolate chip cookies with red frosting, mini marshmallows, and slivered almonds

Ghost smore's - Baked ghost peeps with chocolate and graham crackers to dip

Monster cookies - Colorful cake mix cookies with candy eyeballs

Monster munch - Kettle corn with pretzels and candy

Mummy dogs - Hot dogs with crescent dough and cheese

Mummy brie - Baked brie with puff pastry