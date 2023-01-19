Try these fresh and tasty crab rolls from The Posh Pescatarian

SEATTLE — We love seafood here in the PNW but when was the last time you went to the grocery store and bought some fresh crab to crack open yourself?
The Posh Pescatarian, Stephanie Harris-Uyidi, joined the show to share a recipe for Dungeness crab rolls and talk about her book "Going Coastal."
Dungeness Crab Rolls
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 2 pounds cooked, chilled Dungeness crab or blue crab meat
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 6 brioche buns or hot dog buns
- 3 tablespoons chopped chives
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- In a medium-sized saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. When the butter is melted, add the crab meat and stir to coat in the butter. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
- Meanwhile, warm the brioche buns in the oven for 1–2 minutes.
- To serve, add equal portions of the crab meat to the buns and garnish with chopped chives. Serve immediately.
