SEATTLE — For seventeen years, true crime journalist Billy Jensen wrote about unsolved murders and missing persons, before turning his focus to trying to actually solve these mysteries himself.

His new book Chase Darkness with Me, reveals his methods for solving cold cases and how citizen detectives can help with real-life investigations. If you want to learn more, you can listen to Billy's podcast The Murder Squad.

EVENT INFO: Billy Jensen will be in-person at Elliot Bay Books on Fri, 9/13

"We’re glad to announce that, thanks to many requests from Seattle fans, true-crime journalist Billy Jensen has added a Seattle date to his book tour. Readers of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, will know Billy Jensen as the friend of writer Michelle McNamara and as the co-author who helped finish her book. Tonight he’ll speak about Chase Darkness with Me (Sourcebooks), in which he tells his own story. After 17 years of reporting on hundreds of unsolved murders and missing person cases, he decided to try to solve some of these cases and has had some success".

7 PM Fri 9/13, The Elliott Bay Book Company, 1521 Tenth Avenue Seattle, WA 98122

