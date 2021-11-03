Who is this year's sexiest man alive? - Hot Topics

It's time for some Hot Topics! KING 5 traffic anchor Shanté Sumpter, executive producer Joseph Suttner, and producer Rebecca Perry join Amity to dig into the latest.
This Week's Hot Topics:
- We begin with the developing story about the tragedy at the Astroworld concert in Houston, where eight people died and dozens were injured in a crowd surge during rapper Travis Scott's performance. How could this have happened? Who bears responsibility? How could Travis Scott claim to not have known what was going on when he has a history of inciting chaos at his concerts? Our panelists shared their thoughts.
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers tested positive for COVID-19 after telling reporters in August that he was "immunized" when asked if he had been vaccinated (he wasn't). What should happen to him? Did his team know?
- United States Senator Ted Cruz is furious that Sesame Street muppet Big Bird has been vaccinated. The Senator, who ran for President in 2016, accused the children's TV character of "government propaganda." Big Bird was previously part of a public health campaign in 1972 that advocated for the measles vaccine. Our panelists respond.
- How do you spell "Washington?" The Spokane County Sheriff's Office spent $12,000 on a billboard in Times Square to recruit new officers. It drew a lot of attention, especially because the sign misspelled "Washington" twice. Our panelists share their thoughts on the spelling.
- Starbucks came out with this year's red cups which feature four new designs. There's also a brand new drink! Our panelists try the "sugar cookie" latte. What happened to the gingerbread latte?
- This is a hot one! People Magazine revealed its "Sexiest Man Alive" on Tuesday Morning. Our panelists had some feelings!
Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.