New Day Northwest

Would you ever travel to space? - Hot Topics

Plus, what is the worst advice a boomer has ever given you? 😂 #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Billionaires in space and advice from boomers are among this week's Hot Topics.

It's time for New Day Hot Topics! Joining host Amity Addrisi are Brooke Fox, Jeffrey Dubow, and Jose Bolanos of Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning!

Hot Topics:

  1. Billionaire space race:
    • Is commercial space travel in your future?
  2. Millennials are sharing the worst advice boomers gave them
    • What’s the best or worst piece of generational advice you’ve gotten (or given)?
  3. Turns out the best/sell-by dates on food aren’t regulated at all: 
    • What’s your personal policy on when it’s time to throw out the food?
  4. Road trip routines – Families are hitting the road for summer again:
    • Do you have any must-have foods, accessories, or car games?
  5. Did you see Bella Hadid's new necklace?: 
    • What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever worn out?

Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day