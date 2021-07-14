Would you ever travel to space? - Hot Topics

It's time for New Day Hot Topics! Joining host Amity Addrisi are Brooke Fox, Jeffrey Dubow, and Jose Bolanos of Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning!
Hot Topics:
- Billionaire space race:
- Is commercial space travel in your future?
- Millennials are sharing the worst advice boomers gave them:
- What’s the best or worst piece of generational advice you’ve gotten (or given)?
- Turns out the best/sell-by dates on food aren’t regulated at all:
- What’s your personal policy on when it’s time to throw out the food?
- Road trip routines – Families are hitting the road for summer again:
- Do you have any must-have foods, accessories, or car games?
- Did you see Bella Hadid's new necklace?:
- What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever worn out?
