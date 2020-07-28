Trash or Treasure? What's all that stuff in your closet worth?

Dr. Lori, Antiques Appraiser and host of YouTube's "Real Bargains", on how to spot valuable artwork, collectible dishware, and of course - Beanie Babies. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Celebrity Antiques Appraiser, Dr. Lori, Ph.D. says there's treasure in those closets. We're all at home more, purging closets and drawers and Dr. Lori says people are eager to know what things are worth.

Since the pandemic, she's been working with more people over the internet, doing ZOOM parties, and on her new YouTube Channel. On her new show Real Bargains, Dr. Lori identifies and values thrift store finds bought by real people for little money.

She does one on one video calls to appraise items you might have. Recently over the internet, she showed a 30-something estate sale shopper near Seattle who got an old print for free that he had a Rembrandt worth $10,000.

She also helped a Pennsylvania woman—by telling her what she had—to sell a $1 yard sale plate for over $1,000.

About Dr. Lori: Dr. Lori is the starantique appraiser on the History channel’s The Curse of Oak Island, Discovery channel’s Auction Kings and appears on FOX Business Network’s Strange Inheritance. You can also find her on YouTube.