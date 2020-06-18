Former trooper says "more transparency and greater respect" is key for police and community to move forward

Monica Alexander, of the WA Criminal Justice Training Commission, says she understands and feels the rage. "Let's see how we can live better together". #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The nation's eyes are now on policing standards, reform, and the need for de-escalation.

In Washington state, the Criminal Justice Training Commission is preparing new training for law enforcement and grappling with the demand for change. One of the approaches will be an emphasis on teaching black history and civil rights.

Former State Tropper and now advance training manager Monica Alexander, describes the new approaches, the need for transparency, and the challenges of culture change.