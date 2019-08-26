SEATTLE — For 117 years, Compass Health has have served people with behavioral healthcare challenges of all ages. They serve more than 22,000 adults and youth every year across Northwest Washington. Megan Boyle, Director of Children’s Services and Tom Sebastian, CEO, join New Day Northwest to talk about two transformative programs that make a significant impact on hundreds of children and teens every year through early outreach and intervention: Camp Outside the Box, and Camp Mariposa.

Camp Outside the Box is for youth enrolled in Compass Health's Children’s Intensive Outpatient Treatment (WISe). The camp helps improve children's interpersonal skills and builds self-esteem. Many of the participants have complex behavioral health issues and the camp is a place they can learn the life and social skills they need to live a meaningful, purpose-driven life.

Camp Mariposa® is a weekend-long summer camp for kids have been impacted by substance abuse in their families. The camp provides a safe space for them to open up about their feelings and experiences, and teaches life skills they need to help make decisions and break free from the cycle of addiction. It's a place for kids to feel empowered and know they are not alone. Camp Mariposa® is offered free of charge to all families.

Compass Health's Annual Building Communities of Hope Gala

Compass Health is hosting 2019's Building Communities of Hope Gala Sat, Sep. 28 at the Tulalip Resort Casino. The gala raises crucial funds to benefit Compass Health’s transformative behavioral health programs for kids and teens as well as Camp Mariposa® and Camp Outside the Box. Comedian and mental health advocate Bill Bernat is the keynote speaker. Buy Tickets.

