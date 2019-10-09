SEATTLE — It happens every year: just as we get into the swing of summer, the kids have to head back to school. A great way to ease the move from flip-flops to textbooks is to get organized and declutter as much as possible. However, it may be difficult to decide on a good place to start sorting. Tracy McCubbin, author of "Making Space, Clutter Free: The Last Book On Decluttering You’ll Ever Need" and founder of dClutterfy in Los Angeles shares a few simple steps you can take to ensure a smooth and stress-free transition back to school.

Grab a dry erase board. To kick the school year off to an organized start, try putting a dry erase calendar where everyone can see Purge last year’s paper and artwork. Pull out all of the homework and artwork from the previous school year (empty old backpacks, desk drawers and those piles you've meant to tackle) and pick the best of the best. Don't be afraid to donate - especially backpacks. Before the deluge of birthdays, birthday parties and upcoming holidays, take time to donate (or toss if they are broken) toys that didn't get played with all summer. Most kids get brand new backpacks every school year, but, if last year's pack is still in good shape, think about donating it to a local nonprofit that works with foster kids. Purge books that won't get reread. Did summer reading lists create a glut of books in your home? Time to do a purge of the books that won't get reread or won't ever be read. Evaluate which clothing fits. Do a pass and make a pile of clothes you think are too small or worn out. Have your kids try them on to make absolutely sure if they've outgrown them or not.

