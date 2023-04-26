These spring toys will keep your littles playing for hours

Weighted stuffies and arts and crafts are tops on the list for the latest toys from The Toy Guy, Chris Byrne.

SEATTLE — Spring is a busy time for birthdays, which require the latest and greatest for gift-giving.

The Toy Guy Chris Byrne stopped by with the hottest trends.

One of the biggest trends is toys that promote productive play -- immersive, narrative and creative play away from screens. Here's a look at some of the best toys to encourage screen-free play.

1). Bluey Treehouse Playset (Moose Toys)

- Ages 3+ - MSRP $29.99

2). Disney Doorables Squish-alots (Just Play)

- Ages 5+ - MSRP $9.99

3). Jurassic Park Captivz Build N Battle 30th Anniversary Slime Egg (Toymonster)

- Ages 3+ - MSRP $4.99

4). Real Littles Micro Crafts (Moose Toys)

- Ages 6+ - MSRP $9.99

5). Crayola Doodle ’n Draw Markers (Crayola)

- Ages 6+ - MSRP $9.99 per set

6). PLAYMOBIL My Figures (PLAYMOBIL)

- Ages 5+ - MSRP $34.99

7). Fluffyweight Stuffed Toys (Fluffyweight)

- Ages 2+ - MSRP $48 & $78