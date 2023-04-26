These spring toys will keep your littles playing for hours

SEATTLE — Spring is a busy time for birthdays, which require the latest and greatest for gift-giving.
The Toy Guy Chris Byrne stopped by with the hottest trends.
One of the biggest trends is toys that promote productive play -- immersive, narrative and creative play away from screens. Here's a look at some of the best toys to encourage screen-free play.
1). Bluey Treehouse Playset (Moose Toys)
- Ages 3+ - MSRP $29.99
2). Disney Doorables Squish-alots (Just Play)
- Ages 5+ - MSRP $9.99
3). Jurassic Park Captivz Build N Battle 30th Anniversary Slime Egg (Toymonster)
- Ages 3+ - MSRP $4.99
4). Real Littles Micro Crafts (Moose Toys)
- Ages 6+ - MSRP $9.99
5). Crayola Doodle ’n Draw Markers (Crayola)
- Ages 6+ - MSRP $9.99 per set
6). PLAYMOBIL My Figures (PLAYMOBIL)
- Ages 5+ - MSRP $34.99
7). Fluffyweight Stuffed Toys (Fluffyweight)
- Ages 2+ - MSRP $48 & $78
