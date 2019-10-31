Calling all ghost hunters - the list for the most haunted places in Washington is here, thanks to AGHOST.

Advanced Ghost Hunters of Seattle Tacoma (AGHOST) is a volunteer paranormal research organization dedicated to bringing science to paranormal experiences. They investigate hauntings using a combination of high-tech equipment and credible psychics to better understand the situation at hand.

AGHOST's Vice President, June Nixon, sits down to share the top spots for paranormal encounters in Washington.

The Ten Most Haunted Spots:

Spooked in Seattle - part of the Seattle Underground in Pioneer Square Merchant's Cafe - Pioneer Square The Smith Tower - Pioneer Square University Heights in the University District The Old Homestead Restaurant - West Seattle Alki Beach The U.S.S. Turner Joy - Bremerton, WA The Walker Ames House - Port Gamble, WA Stanwood Hotel and Saloon - Stanwood, WA The Shady Lady Antique Store (Brothel Room Upstairs) - Centralia, WA Billy's Bar and Grill - Aberdeen, WA

