Meet the Seattle local on this season of Top Chef

Seattle chef Luke Kolpin joined New Day NW to talk about what it was like to get on Top Chef. Plus, he shows us how he cooks up roasted butternut squash. #newdaynw

A new season of Top Chef is about to kick off in Houston, Texas.

Last season, Seattle chef Shota Nakajima landed in the top three. This year, another chef from Seattle, Luke Kolpin, is in the running. He joined New Day NW to chat and share a recipe.

Roasted Butternut squash

Ingredients

Butternut squash medium

Olive Oil

Salt

Glaze

Brown butter 4 tablespoons

Maple syrup 1 tablespoon

Miso 1-2 tablespoons

Everything seed/nut mix

All equal parts (about 1/4 cup of each) toasted separately and roughly chopped together.

Pine nuts

Walnuts

Almonds

Pecans

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Sesame seeds

Instructions

One medium uniformed butternut squash. Cut in half. Scrape seeds out with a spoon. Leaving the skin on, brush the flesh of the squash with olive oil, season with salt, and place face down on a baking sheet tray lined with foil. Bake for 30 to 40 min at 375 degrees or until you can pierce a knife through the flesh easily. Once cooked brush generously with brown butter miso glaze and cover with seed and nut mix before serving.

About Luke

Luke is a Seattle local, who began his cooking career at Seattle Central College's culinary program. He worked at many of the city's restaurants after graduation, including Canlis, an upscale fine-dining destination.

In a bid to further his culinary expertise, Luke accepted a job under Chef Rene Redzepi at the three Michelin-starred, world-renowned restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark. While at Noma, he had the opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented chefs in the culinary industry and earned the role of Sous Chef.

After eight years at Noma, Luke decided to head back home to Seattle.

When feeding himself, Luke’s everyday go-to dish is a sandwich as there are endless possibilities of perfection!