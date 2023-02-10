Top 5 trending products from Gen X to Gen Z

Beauty Insider Mickey Williams says retailers are creating products tailored to the solution-seeking consumer.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRICE: $84.00

Drawing inspiration from the pleasure of sailing, MARITIME is an ode to the dynamism and power of the sea.

A fresh, invigorating fragrance for the spirited explorer, this fragrance blends aromatic botanicals with intriguing complexity for a scent that evokes warm trade winds over crystal-clear waters. Tommy Bahama Maritime is an invigorating scent that layers herbaceous notes over sandalwood, musk, moss and ambergris. It's an intriguing fragrance with a fresh, warm scent for the spirited explorer.

PRICE: $22.99

Navigating physical signs of aging with sensitive skin can be a challenge, as common ingredients like Retinol can be too harsh for sensitive skin.

This is why Cetaphil created their first anti-aging line, Healthy Renew. The entire line harnesses Retinol alternative, Purified Peptides, to deliver clinically proven results helping to defend against visible signs of aging, while being gentle enough for sensitive skin.

The Healthy Renew Face Serum absorbs quickly and visibly improves skin’s firmness, texture, and tone while boosting skin's luminosity and hydrating for 24 hours.

PRICE: $31.50

This daily lip treatment contains a peptide designed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles around lips, while Atelcollagen increases lip volume without unpleasant stinging. Infused with soothing avocado oil and vitamin E, this product helps hydrate and rejuvenate for smooth, luscious lips.

Merry People Rain Boots (Bobbi style featured)

The perfect everyday rain boot. The Bobbi seamlessly blends fashion and function with natural rubber and a neoprene lining. Our best-selling boots are designed for utmost comfort. Easy to dress up or down, wear from day to night, the Bobbi comes in a range of colors to match your style and individuality.

PRICE: $29.99

1. pH-D® Feminine Health Holistic Menopause Support is a holistic option to help women who are experiencing the uncomfortable symptoms that accompany menopause, including hot flashes, irritability, mood swings, and night sweats.

2. pH-D® Feminine Health Holistic Menopause Support contains Black Cohosh to reduce vaginal dryness; Sage and Rhubarb Extract to help reduce night sweats, hot flashes, and mood swings; and CON-CRĒT® (concentrated creatine) and Rhodiola to promote cognitive function.

3. Many women suffer through uncomfortable menopause symptoms with no relief – just one capsule of the pH-D® Feminine Health Holistic Menopause Support per day can help alleviate these symptoms.