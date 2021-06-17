This tomato salad with mango is great alone or as a side

Cherry Tomato Salad with Mango and Lime-Curry Vinaigrette

ABOUT RECIPE: For this Indian-inspired salad, we tossed quartered cherry tomatoes with a little salt and sugar to help extract some of the liquid and prevent a soggy salad. We then used a salad spinner to separate the tomato liquid from the flesh, reserving the liquid so that we could reduce it to an umami-rich concentrate. Adding shallot, lime juice, and curry powder and drizzling in olive oil turned the concentrate into a dressing, ready to be reunited with the tomatoes. Juicy mango and chopped cilantro filled out this brightly flavored and colored salad. If you don’t have a salad spinner, wrap the bowl tightly with plastic wrap after the salted tomatoes have sat for 30 minutes and gently shake to remove seeds and excess liquid. Strain the liquid and proceed. If you have less than 1/2 cup of juice after spinning, proceed with the recipe using the entire amount of juice you do have and reduce it to 3 tablespoons as directed (the cooking time will be shorter).