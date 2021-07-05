A slice of this tomato pie will leave you wanting more

Who doesn't love southern cooking?
Elizabeth Heiskell, also known as Debutante Farmer, recently released her new book "Come On Over! Southern Delicious for Every Day and Every Occasion" to help people bring a taste of the south into their homes. She joins New Day NW to share her recipe for Tomato Pie and give us a sneak preview of what other fun recipes her cookbook has to offer. Try out the recipe below!
Tomato Pie
By Elizabeth Heiskell
About the Recipe:
"I can’t talk tomato pie without telling you the mother of all tomato stories. When my husband, Luke, and I started our vegetable farm, we had a very clear plan: He would grow the vegetables and I would sell them. So Luke planted 10,000 tomato plants, and a few months later I got in our used prison van and headed to Memphis to sell those tomatoes. When I wasn’t out trying to sell the tomatoes, I was cooking up everything I could think of with tomatoes. When I wasn’t dreaming up tomato recipes, I was canning tomatoes. When I wasn’t canning tomatoes, I was drinking vodka . . . straight! (If you have never been faced with 4,000 pounds of tomatoes and no place to take them, then you don’t know real terror.) I was on my porch with a glass of vodka in my hand when Luke walked by and said, “Some people like to add ice and Bloody Mary mix to their vodka, Elizabeth.” And that, good people, is how my company Debutante Farmer Bloody Mary Mix was born.
In addition to Bloody Mary mix, during tomato season I make this pie almost daily. It comes together in a snap and is perfectly portable, and your guests and friends will always leave asking for the recipe."
Ingredients:
- 4 heirloom tomatoes, sliced (or any good ripe tomatoes will work; about 4 pounds)
- Salt and pepper
- 10 basil leaves, cut in chiffonade (see Chef Tip, page 79)
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (1/2 cup)
- 1 (9-inch) pie crust, fully baked
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Place the tomatoes in a colander in the sink and generously salt them. Let them drain for 15 minutes. Remove from the colander and pat dry with paper towels.
- In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise, mozzarella, and parmesan.
- Layer half the tomatoes and all the basil and goat cheese in the pie crust. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and then finish layering with the rest of the tomatoes. Top with the mayonnaise mixture and spread it evenly, completely covering the tomatoes.
- Bake until lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Serve immediately.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.