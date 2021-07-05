A slice of this tomato pie will leave you wanting more

Elizabeth Heiskell, also known as Debutante Farmer , recently released her new book "Come On Over! Southern Delicious for Every Day and Every Occasion" to help people bring a taste of the south into their homes. She joins New Day NW to share her recipe for Tomato Pie and give us a sneak preview of what other fun recipes her cookbook has to offer. Try out the recipe below!

Tomato Pie

"I can’t talk tomato pie without telling you the mother of all tomato stories. When my husband, Luke, and I started our vegetable farm, we had a very clear plan: He would grow the vegetables and I would sell them. So Luke planted 10,000 tomato plants, and a few months later I got in our used prison van and headed to Memphis to sell those tomatoes. When I wasn’t out trying to sell the tomatoes, I was cooking up everything I could think of with tomatoes. When I wasn’t dreaming up tomato recipes, I was canning tomatoes. When I wasn’t canning tomatoes, I was drinking vodka . . . straight! (If you have never been faced with 4,000 pounds of tomatoes and no place to take them, then you don’t know real terror.) I was on my porch with a glass of vodka in my hand when Luke walked by and said, “Some people like to add ice and Bloody Mary mix to their vodka, Elizabeth.” And that, good people, is how my company Debutante Farmer Bloody Mary Mix was born.