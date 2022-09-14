Go vegan with this tofu egg salad recipe

SEATTLE — Chef Amy Webster of Rainy Day Vegan shares a recipe for a tofu egg salad wrap that just may convince you to go vegan.
Tofegg Salad
Servings: 4 (½ cup)
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 (14 oz.) package of tofu, drained and pressed
1 tsp salt, divided
½ cup vegan mayo
2 Tbsp nutritional yeast
1 Tbsp relish (or diced onion or diced celery)
1 Tbsp yellow or dijon mustard
½ tsp onion powder
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp black pepper
¼ tsp celery seed, ground
¼ tsp turmeric
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300℉ and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut tofu into small diced pieces and spread out on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of the salt over tofu and bake until just barely lightly browned at the edges, about 20-30 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile mix together the mayo, nutritional yeast, relish, mustard, remaining salt, and spices in a mixing bowl.
- Add tofu and mix well. Chill in a sealed container or serve immediately. Enjoy!
Tip: For a more “eggy” flavor, add 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of black salt in place of regular salt into the recipe mixture.
