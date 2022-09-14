Go vegan with this tofu egg salad recipe

Try out this recipe for tofu egg salad, which is vegan and delicious. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Chef Amy Webster of Rainy Day Vegan shares a recipe for a tofu egg salad wrap that just may convince you to go vegan.

Tofegg Salad

Servings: 4 (½ cup)

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (14 oz.) package of tofu, drained and pressed

1 tsp salt, divided

½ cup vegan mayo

2 Tbsp nutritional yeast

1 Tbsp relish (or diced onion or diced celery)

1 Tbsp yellow or dijon mustard

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp celery seed, ground

¼ tsp turmeric

Directions

Preheat oven to 300℉ and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut tofu into small diced pieces and spread out on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of the salt over tofu and bake until just barely lightly browned at the edges, about 20-30 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes. Meanwhile mix together the mayo, nutritional yeast, relish, mustard, remaining salt, and spices in a mixing bowl. Add tofu and mix well. Chill in a sealed container or serve immediately. Enjoy!

Tip: For a more “eggy” flavor, add 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of black salt in place of regular salt into the recipe mixture.