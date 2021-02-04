Are you ready to go back to the office? - Hot Topics

It's time for another round of New Day NW Hot Topics! Joining Amity today is Rob Roy owner Anu Apte, Seattle fashion writer Andrew Hoge, and New Day NW producer Joseph Suttner.
Today's Hot Topics
- What is the best Easter candy? Peeps or nah?!
- Over the past year, it seems like a lot of people moved out of the city, is that true? Three of today's panelists have recently moved -- how'd it go?
- As more companies announce they're sending people back to the office, is there anything from the pandemic you hope sticks around your work?
- Cicadas are about to swarm! We may not get them here, but what is your worst natural disaster fear?
- What are you most looking forward to in Seattle this summer?
