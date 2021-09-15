Tips to keep you and your pets safe from carbon monoxide poisoning

Sept. 17 is National Pet Carbon Monoxide Safety Day. Sponsored by Kidde.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are one of, if not the most, important items to have for your home.

In a home emergency — they save lives. And did you know carbon monoxide doesn't just affect humans?

Pets can show signs that there is a problem before we do.

We talked with Sharon Cooksey from Kidde about what to watch for and how you can protect your furry family members.