It's not just about cooking your steak properly, but buying the right cuts too! 🥩 #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Getting a nice, juicy steak at a steakhouse is great, but sometimes, you want to be able to recreate that experience at home!

But, if you've ever tried cooking a steak, you know it can be hard to cook it exactly the way you want.

Chef Fernando Garcia from Black Angus joined New Day to share some tips!