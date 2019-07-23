SEATTLE — Not only is Sea-Tac International Airport celebrating its 70th Anniversary, but it has also welcomed plenty of new changes and growing spurts. Anne Taylor Hartzell of Hip Travel Mama is giving us her pro-tips to get your travel plans off to a smooth start, including expediting the security process, new restaurants you can check out, and how to stay connected throughout your journey.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.