Finding a job during Covid crisis is doable

SEATTLE — Lynn Juve, job search specialist and founder of Seattle's Bespoke Professional , says to find a job in the midst of a pandemic requires understanding the landscape and how to best market yourself.

I help people who are in the thick of their job search right now. Most of my clients are looking to make some career change such as coming back from a career break, pivoting, or trying to get out of a toxic work environment. I help them market themselves, usually through helping write their Linkedin Profiles/and resumes, developing their networking plan and messaging and interview coaching.