November and December are full of reasons to celebrate and things to enjoy, but it can also get overwhelming pretty quickly. Between finding the perfect gifts, decking the halls, visiting with friends and relatives, and cooking away in the kitchen, the holiday season can wear you out.

Certified Professional Coach and founder of FInding Spring Coaching Laurie Carlson specializes in serving highly sensitive people - those who are especially prone to be exhausted during busy times like the holidays.

Her upcoming Happy Sensitive Holidays workshop helps you create a "Holiday Fulfillment Plan" so you can get the most out of your special days, learn tips to keep calm in moments of busyness, and strategies you can use to enjoy the holidays without getting carried away with all the to-dos you may have.

What does it mean to be a highly sensitive person?

Finding Spring Coaching

Upcoming Workshops

Nov. 16, 10 AM to 1 PM: Laurie Carlson is offering her Happy Sensitive Holidays workshop at Carcuccio's, 2441 76th Avenue SE, Mercer Island. Can't make it? Register for the online workshop and attend virtually on Nov. 20, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.