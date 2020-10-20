"He left a memory that won't dim" In loving memory of Tim Morris

Tim was KING 5's Lighting Director. He was responsible for making sure every set and person was in the best light, and that was also how he made us feel personally.

SEATTLE — Civil rights activist Josephine Ella Baker once said, "give light and people will find the way". That quote fits our friend and colleague Tim Morris to a tee. Tim recently passed away.

Tim was KING 5's Lighting Director, and he was a lighting genius. He was responsible for making sure every set and person was in the best light, and that was also how he made us feel personally.

Tim was a big part of KING 5 and worked on New Day Northwest everyday. We miss him dearly. It was important to us to share with everyone what a special person he was, so we sat down with our former Host, Margaret Larson, to talk about "Timmy":

"You know, people say these kinds of things, but this is - honestly anyone listening - the truth. That he took care with everything he did. And think about what a hurry we're all in. We're worried about COVID, and we're doing this and we're doing that, and you might skip this step or that step because stuff has to get done. Tim was the opposite of that. He took care with everything that he was doing.

I thought about that, you know, contemplating what had happened. Life is fragile. Obviously, you don't know how many days you're given. It really made me think about taking better care. To be kind to people. Be patient, you know. Think about the fact that this isn't forever …

You don't know what you're given, so every picture you see of Tim where we're at Halloween and he's gone all in, and that kind of stuff, that gives you an idea of somebody who's not only great at their craft and serious about that, but could have fun with us in a way that made everybody laugh and smile. He left a memory that won't dim. Not all of us are going to get to say that, but you can say it of Tim Morris."