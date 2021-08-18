Lake Stevens TikTok teacher shares her thoughts about the upcoming school year

Kindergarten teacher Mackenzie Adams went viral for her energetic TikToks that showcased how she taught her students virtually during the pandemic. #newdaynw

Virtual learning and teaching during the pandemic haven't been easy for everyone involved, but some teachers have really made the most of it — like Mackenzie Adams.

Adams is a Lake Stevens kindergarten teacher who started posting TikToks showing how she taught her students while remote during the pandemic. Her posts have garnered nearly 10 million likes.

She joins New Day NW from her classroom at Glennwood Elementary School to chat about the upcoming school year and welcoming back students for the first time since March 2020.