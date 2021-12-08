Have a jolly holiday with these six toys that are easy on the wallet

Toy Insider's Marissa Silva joined New Day NW to share toys that are fun for the whole family without breaking the bank. #newdaynw

A lot of toys make our kids' wish lists, but when it's a toy that's also easy on the wallet, that's a real win.

Toy Insider's Marissa Silva joined New Day NW to show us popular budget-friendly toys that are great stocking stuffers for the holiday season and other occasions like birthday parties.

Featured Toys:

House Monsters: Your kids can finally meet the monster under their bed! Or the one inside the dryer or the fridge. These House Monsters are all soft and plushy. They even come with ID cards and packaging that looks like the area of your home that they live in. DEMPL Pops: Kids will be obsessed with these, but they are for all ages (you can even have one at your work desk.) Like endless bubble wrap, you can pop these colorful bubbles forever. Plus, it's these are more sturdy and satisfying. Cats v. Pickles: These toys are based on a big, fat cat TikTok trend. They're collectibles, soft and squishy, and come in fun patterns. Mermaid Jewels: It's jewelry but also a game. It teaches kids about color recognition, taking turns, strategy, and more. Plus, there's no reading involved, so it's great for younger kids. Handy Grabs game: This is a great novelty gift. We've all seen the grabber tools, which are really handy around the house. This one has little tiny hands on the end to pick items up with. ALL OF US: This is a family trivia game for every generation to play together. Sometimes the most frustrating part of trivia games is when kids don't know the answers because questions are too hard. With this game, there are questions for every generation from Z to Boomers. You can pick which card you want so every question is tailored to the generation.