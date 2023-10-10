Thrive Causemetics: It’s more than just makeup

Founder Karissa Bodnar debuts new lipstick line that continues to give back to communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Thrive Causemetics and Founder + CEO Karissa Bodnar, a Seattle native, are back in the studio to talk about the new Impact-FULL™ Smoothing Lipstick.

Karissa grew up in the small town of Stanwood, Washington, and was obsessed with makeup and how products were made. After her friend Kristy died of cancer in college, Karissa was determined to build a company with safe products free of sulfates and parabens that anyone immune-compromised could use. She started her dream from her 1-bedroom apartment and now heads a leading Direct to Consumer beauty and skincare company!

Since the brand’s inception in 2015, they have donated more than $135M in products and cash to more than 500+ Giving Partners. $19M of that total has been to Giving Partners in Washington. Currently there are 42 giving partners in Washington.

All make-up shades at Thrive are named after namesakes, including the Dream Chaser blush shade named after King5 Evening’s Kim Holcomb.

PRODUCT FACTS:

Full, Smooth Lips that Last: Creamy formula glides on effortlessly for smooth, weightless color that moves with you without settling into fine lines. Packed with powerhouse ingredients like peptides, raspberry seed oil, and pomegranate flower extract that hydrate and plump the skin for visibly fuller, smoother lips over time.

Creamy formula glides on effortlessly for smooth, weightless color that moves with you without settling into fine lines. Packed with powerhouse ingredients like peptides, raspberry seed oil, and pomegranate flower extract that hydrate and plump the skin for visibly fuller, smoother lips over time. Bold and Ultra-Wearable: Get rich, opaque lip color that lasts all day in one smooth, tug-free swipe. Build out your lip wardrobe with 12 versatile shades made to suit every skin tone and occasion, from natural everyday tones to vibrant statement-making color.

Get rich, opaque lip color that lasts all day in one smooth, tug-free swipe. Build out your lip wardrobe with 12 versatile shades made to suit every skin tone and occasion, from natural everyday tones to vibrant statement-making color. All-Day Color & Comfort: Keep your bold lip going all day long with comfortable color that stays fade-free for up to 8 hours. Infused with moisturizing ingredients like botanical oils and vitamin E, our satin-finish lipstick wraps lips in nourishing hydration for always-comfortable, never-drying wear.

Line-Refine Hydrating Complex™: This proprietary combination of powerful ingredients like peptides and sodium hyaluronate deeply hydrate and plump the skin, support its natural ability to produce hyaluronic acid, and smooth the appearance of fine lines for visibly fuller, plumper, more youthful-looking lips.