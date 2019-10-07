SEATTLE — Chock-full of authentic recipes, the duo behind Honey & Co - Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich - have released their new cookbook, Honey & Co at Home: Middle Eastern Recipes From Our Kitchen. With dishes that are great for entertaining or just a simple family dinner, you'll want to try some of these meals that are packed with flavor and originality.

Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich of Honey & Co.

You can order a signed copy of Honey & Co at Home, but for now, try out this recipe they're sharing. We used Asparagus on the show. You can easily swap out whatever seasonal, fresh, veggies you like!

Honey & Co: At Home - Middle Eastern recipes from our kitchen (signed copy) We are super excited to introduce our new book Honey & Co: At Home - Middle Eastern recipes from our kitchen! At Home is all about the food we cook in our own kitchen and our life outside of work, whatever there is of it...

Tuna Dip with Broccoli, Potato, and Eggs

Sarit Packer & Itamar Srulovich

This is an excellent dish for entertaining, as you can prepare it in advance and simply serve it when your guests arrive. Enough for 4–8, depending on what else is served.

Ingredients:

500g/1lb 2oz tender stem broccoli

500g/1lb 2oz small new potatoes

4 eggs

2 heads of endive

a sprinkling each of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

a pinch of cayenne pepper, to sprinkle on top (if you like)

For the dipping sauce -

1 tin tuna in oil (160g/5¾oz),drained

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp smooth Dijon mustard

2 heaped tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp good-quality vinegar

Directions:

To prepare the ‘dippers’, boil a big pot of water with one tablespoon of salt for each 1 litre/1¾ pints/4⅓ cups of water. Add half the broccoli and blanch for 2½ minutes then quickly remove with some tongs or a large slotted spoon to a large bowl filled with iced water, to chill it. This will help retain the colour and texture. Repeat with the rest of the broccoli. Once that is done, use the same water to boil the potatoes until soft. It takes about 15–20 minutes, depending on their size. The best way to check that they are cooked is to insert the tip of a knife into one: it should go in easily. Drain and set aside. In the meantime, boil your eggs by plunging them into salted boiling water for 7 minutes, then immediately drain and pop them into a bowl of icy water, too, to halt the cooking. Put all the ingredients for the sauce in a small food processor and whizz until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Peel and halve the eggs. Quarter the endive, arrange it with the broccoli and potatoes on a lovely plate, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve with a generous bowl of the dipping sauce, sprinkled with the cayenne pepper, if using.

