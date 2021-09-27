This Southern-style peach crisp is the perfect blend of sweet and sour

Southern cooking is all about tradition, family and cozy afternoons on the porch. "Southern Sugar" is a delicious cookbook by Chef Belinda Smith Sullivan that will teach you how to make Southern-style desserts with your whole heart. She joined New Day NW to share one of over 100 recipes featured in the cookbook: a peach crisp!
Peach Crisp Recipe
By Chef Belinda Smith-Sullivan
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
Topping:
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour, can also sub gluten free flour
- 1 cup turbinado sugar (Sugar in the Raw brand works well)
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- Pinch of kosher salt
- ½ cup unsalted butter, cold and cut into ½ inch cubes
- 1 cup toasted pecans, chopped
Filling:
- 6 to 8 peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- ½ lemon, juiced
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Spray a deep 9-inch pie dish with nonstick spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and butter.
- Using clean hands, rub together ingredients until mixture sticks together in
- small clumps. Toss in pecans and thoroughly incorporate. (you can also use a food processor)
- Arrange peaches in prepared dish.
- Combine sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl and pour over peaches.
- Sprinkle with lemon juice and toss thoroughly.
- Spread the topping evenly over the fruit.
- Bake for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown and juices are bubbling up
- through the topping.
- Serve warm or room temperature.
