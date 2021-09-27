x
New Day Northwest

This Southern-style peach crisp is the perfect blend of sweet and sour

Chef Belinda Smith-Sullivan's book "Southern Sugar" is filled with over 100 recipes made with love. #newdaynw
Southern cooking is all about tradition, family and cozy afternoons on the porch. "Southern Sugar" is a delicious cookbook by Chef Belinda Smith Sullivan that will teach you how to make Southern-style desserts with your whole heart. She joined New Day NW to share one of over 100 recipes featured in the cookbook: a peach crisp!

Peach Crisp Recipe

By Chef Belinda Smith-Sullivan 

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

Topping:

  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour, can also sub gluten free flour
  • 1 cup turbinado sugar (Sugar in the Raw brand works well)
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp nutmeg
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, cold and cut into ½ inch cubes
  • 1 cup toasted pecans, chopped

Filling:

  • 6 to 8 peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • ½ lemon, juiced

 DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Spray a deep 9-inch pie dish with nonstick spray.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and butter.
  4. Using clean hands, rub together ingredients until mixture sticks together in
  5. small clumps. Toss in pecans and thoroughly incorporate. (you can also use a food processor)
  6. Arrange peaches in prepared dish.
  7. Combine sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl and pour over peaches.
  8. Sprinkle with lemon juice and toss thoroughly.
  9. Spread the topping evenly over the fruit.
  10. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown and juices are bubbling up
  11. through the topping.
  12. Serve warm or room temperature.

