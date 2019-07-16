SEATTLE — It's summertime and Seattle Times music writer Michael Rietmulder is ready with the must-see music events and a perfect playlist with the soundtrack for your summer. Whether you are discovering new artists or pressing repeat play on your favorites, these songs will rock your Summer.

If you have a love for Pacific Northwest music, Rietmulder's latest installment of Puget Sounds is one you won't want to miss, highlighting the top new albums from the region.

Rietmulder's Top Summer Events for 2019

Capitol Hill Block Party - Pay attention to Pacific Northwest artists Scarlet Parke and Perry Porter (July 19-21)

The inaugural THING music and arts festival in Port Townsend from the founder of Sasquatch (Aug 24-25)

The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour at CenturyLink Field (Aug 14)

