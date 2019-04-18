SEATTLE — As we age, our aches and pains increase, muscles become stiffer, and it seems smarter to lay low. However, James Owen only decided to get fit after he turned 70 years old. This year, James is 75 and in the best shape of his life. Owen's book "Just Move! A New Approach to Fitness After 50" outlines the steps he took to reach functional fitness. With the help of experts, he developed a program that helped get him functionally fit, that is much different from old school bodybuilding. Owen's approach can be tailored to anyone's physical ability level.

James joins New Day Northwest to talk about how he got fit, and show us some exercises that will help people over 50.

