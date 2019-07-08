SEATTLE — Matt's in the Market is one of Seattle's "Best kept not-so-secrets." With a picturesque view of the sound, a renowned menu, and the Pike Place Market at their doorstep, it's a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Brittany Higley, Matt's new Pastry Chef is here to demonstrate how to make one of their summer menu favorites, Blackberry Cobbler.

Blackberry Cobbler Recipe from Matt's in the Market

Fresh Blackberries: about 2 quarts or enough to fill an 8x11 baking dish or 8 individual ramekins.

3/4 cup sugar

3 TBSP melted butter

1/2 cup whole milk

1 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

Melt the butter and whisk it into the sugar. Add the milk while whisking. Sift together the flour and baking powder. Add salt to this after sifting. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until smooth. Pour over the blackberries and spread to an even thickness.

Place the crystal sugar and cornstarch in a bowl and toss together. Sprinkle it evenly over the top of the batter. With your water fresh off the boil, pour just enough to wet and partially dissolve the sugar and cornstarch. Bake immediately in a 350-degree oven until golden brown. About 45 minutes. 30 minutes in a convection oven at 325. Serve warm or at room temperature with vanilla ice cream.

Serves 8-10 people.

For the Topping

1/2 cup crystal sugar, raw sugar or granulated sugar

1 TBSP cornstarch

2/3 cup boiling water

Matt's in the Market, 94 Pike St #32, Seattle, WA 98101

