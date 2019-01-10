SEATTLE — Reviewed as "A must-read" by Morgan Freeman, Think Black tells the history of IBM's first black software engineer, John Ford, through the perspective of his son, Clyde Ford. In the memoir, Ford reflects on his father's career, how institutional racism affected their relationship, and his own personal experience following his father's footsteps through IBM.

Ford joins us today to dive into his father's legacy, his own experience at IBM, and talk about what inspired him to write Think Black.

EVENT INFO

Tue, Oct. 15 at 7 PM, Join author Clyde Ford at the Elliot Bay Book Company to discuss "Think Black." 1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

