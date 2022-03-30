These beauty products will have you feeling refreshed and ready for spring

Beauty and style writer Jennifer Chan chose eight of her favorite new products and joined the show to share them with us! #newdaynw

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine, so it's not a coincidence that the shelves are full of new product launches in hair care, fragrance, makeup, and body care.

Beauty and style writer Jennifer Chan chose eight of her favorite new products and joined the show to share them with us! She showed off her beauty picks from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

1. Les Deux Fragrances

This is a new brand that just launched last year, and everyone is already buzzing about their unique scents! Each unisex fragrance is hand mixed in Nashville, TN, is cruelty free, vegan, and without harsh chemicals. No. 2 has notes of amber, jasmine, saffron, and sandalwood.

Les Deux carries eau de parfum, roll on perfume oil, and candles, with bath and body products to come soon.

2. LUSH

The inventors of the original bath bomb, LUSH has always been about new, innovative products, high-quality ingredients, and ethical practices.

Jasmine Bath Bomb ($6.95):

I am loving the new Jasmine Bath Bomb from Lush. One of the latest additions to their range in advance of the iconic product's innovation anniversary 33 years ago in April. This calming floral fizzer melts into your bath releasing a relaxing bouquet of gentle jasmine to give your skin tender love and care.

An awesome addition is this product is vegan, packaging-free and self-preserving so you can gift knowing you are eliminating the need for additional waste and added preservatives. This product and a range of other Spring body care must-haves like face masks and shower gels are available online and in Lush retail shops now.

3. AURA Hair Care

AURA is the first and only personalized hair care brand with pigment options — add an optional Fantasy shade, Classic shade or Neutralizer to achieve your desired color or tone.

Build your own "Ritual" based on your hair goals and lifestyle with personalized premium shampoos, conditioners, and masques for all hair types.

Go fragrance-free or choose from six signature scents, the newest launched aroma, "Forever Generation," a gender-neutral fragrance that marries masculine and feminine notes in a way that empowers anyone who wears it.

4. äz Craft Luxury Haircare Intense Volume Mist

äz Craft Luxury Haircare is formulated by master hairstylist and owner of Salon 8 in Bellevue Square! This formula creates a lightweight barrier around the cuticle that plumps the hair shaft for thick, voluminous hair, and contains anti-frizz and anti humidity technology, perfect for Seattle-ites. Apply on towel dried hair at the root and dry. For added texture, mist on dry hair and tousle after a blowout.

Retails for $48 at azHaircare.com

This brand new, all-in-one, vegan nourishing hair serum is all about looking good, feeling good, and feeding your scalp with deep and loving plant-based hydration. Your ends will be stronger, your hair will be sexier, and your biotin will be boosted, resulting in increased hair growth.

6. Boxwalla: The April Beauty Box

Boxwalla is a discovery platform for curious people and showcases the best art and artisans across multiple categories including Beauty, Book, Food, and Film.

The Boxwalla Beauty Box is a subscription box, filled with luxurious plant-based skincare, that goes out every two months. The products come packed in a sturdy artisan-made outer box that is made from tree-free paper.

The April Beauty Box is all about Spring Skincare ($49.95, retail value of $205) and is themed The Radiant Charm of a Glasswing Butterfly with products that rejuvenate and renew the skin as well as strengthen the skin barrier. These products marry botanical ingredients with well-researched lab-made actives and are gentle, yet incredibly effective.

Votary's Radiance Reveal Mask with Lactic and Mandelic acid, is a creamy, gentle resurfacing mask that gently & evenly exfoliates the skin

Arcana's Glasswing Ceramide Serum is a light, hydrating serum with a 5% vegan ceramide complex that helps strengthen the skin barrier

Arcana's Nine Herbs Charm is an oil serum based on a medieval herbal recipe, that can be layered over the Ceramide serum, and helps nourish and clarify the skin.

7. Babe Lash's Lip Trio ($60)

This Plumping Lip Jelly is sure to plump up that pout in no time. It glides on smoothly to give your lips a healthy dose of hydration. You will experience an immediate cooling sensation as the plumping effect sets in, giving you that glossy, supple finish.

1. Lip Trio comes in 3 shades: Clear, Sheer Mauve, and Red Glass

2. Infused with moisturizing ingredients (not irritating, like other lip plumpers) such as Hyaluronic Acid for a full dose of moisture to lips.

3. To purchase, visit: babelash.com / IG @babe_lash

8. Sunnie Skincare

SUNNIE was founded by board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Alexis Parcells, MD with the goal to empower people to protect and improve the quality of their skin as they age. SUNNIE offers clean, medical-grade skincare products for optimal results, supporting smooth, youthful skin at every age.

SUNNIE products are designed to treat specific medical conditions, prevent skin damage, use the highest quality ingredients, and have a higher concentration of active ingredients than what one can find over-the-counter.

SUNNIE ScarSmooth: Medical Grade Advanced Scar Reducing Kit ($146)

The ScarSmooth System is a comprehensive healing scar kit that aims to smooth and soften the appearance of scars. Can treat a variety of scar conditions: post-surgery, after birth (C-Section), laceration, household accidents, burns, and acne.

Kit includes: ScarSmooth: Medical Grade Silicone Scar Tape, ScarSmooth: Medical Grade Advanced Scar Gel, and a complimentary ScarSmooth 24K Gold Vibrating Beauty Bar. The vibration technology allows the gel to penetrate deeper into the skin while simultaneously breaking up fibrous bands that contribute to scar formation.