These acts of kindness by everyday people were all inspired by a simple "what if?"

A neighborhood free pantry, care packages for seniors, and innovating the flower farm; All inspired ideas by people like you who decided to take action. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Little Free Pantry

Photographer Lien Titus normally specializes in capturing the beauty around Seattle, but her latest project is even more personal.

She created the Little Free Pantry in the Judkins Park neighborhood, where people can donate household items and food, and others can take what they need.

CARE-19

The Eva and Dylan Stepherson wanted their time away from school to have a purpose. That’s exactly what they did; assembling care packages at their home in Seattle and coordinating with Plymouth Housing to safely provide them to people living in senior housing, in a project they call CARE-19.

Hmong Flower Farmers of Pike Place Market

Former Peace Corps volunteer and photographer Tara Clark and her friend Vikki Cha reached out to the immigrant Hmong flower farmers, iconic independent vendors in business for decades at Pike Place market until it closed for the pandemic. Tara & Vikki have made it easy to order from the flowers online, reinvented a decades old business model, and brought growers together to work as a community during the pandemic and perhaps into the future!