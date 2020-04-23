SEATTLE — From time to time we'll be checking in with our friend Terry Hollimon from The Barbershop for a little Spot of T!

His family of 6 decided to "dress for dinner" with themed dinners including Prom Night and Disney Night.

The Hollimon's say this has been even more fun than they imagined and has helped them handle the disappointments that come from missing out on events like prom and graduations.

Spot of T: Hollimon Family Themed Dinners
01 / 22
50's Night at Hollimon's
02 / 22
At the hop! 50's Night Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
03 / 22
College Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
04 / 22
Game Day continues! College: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
05 / 22
May the best team win! College Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
06 / 22
Prom Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
07 / 22
Prom Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
08 / 22
All hail the Prom King! Prom Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
09 / 22
Disney Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
10 / 22
Disney Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
11 / 22
LET IT GO! Please! Disney Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
12 / 22
Disney Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
13 / 22
Hawaii Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
14 / 22
Hawaii Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
15 / 22
70's Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
16 / 22
Tie-Dye Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
17 / 22
Tie-Dye Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
18 / 22
EMO Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
19 / 22
Red Carpet Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
20 / 22
#1 Fan Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
21 / 22
#1 Fan Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family
22 / 22
Tea Party Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family

