SEATTLE — From time to time we'll be checking in with our friend Terry Hollimon from The Barbershop for a little Spot of T!
His family of 6 decided to "dress for dinner" with themed dinners including Prom Night and Disney Night.
The Hollimon's say this has been even more fun than they imagined and has helped them handle the disappointments that come from missing out on events like prom and graduations.
Spot of T: Hollimon Family Themed Dinners
