SEATTLE — From time to time we'll be checking in with our friend Terry Hollimon from The Barbershop for a little Spot of T!

His family of 6 decided to "dress for dinner" with themed dinners including Prom Night and Disney Night.

The Hollimon's say this has been even more fun than they imagined and has helped them handle the disappointments that come from missing out on events like prom and graduations.

Spot of T: Hollimon Family Themed Dinners 50's Night at Hollimon's At the hop! 50's Night Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family College Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Game Day continues! College: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family May the best team win! College Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Prom Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Prom Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family All hail the Prom King! Prom Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Disney Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Disney Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family LET IT GO! Please! Disney Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Disney Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Hawaii Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Hawaii Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family 70's Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Tie-Dye Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Tie-Dye Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family EMO Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Red Carpet Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family #1 Fan Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family #1 Fan Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family Tea Party Night: Themed Dinners with the Hollimon Family

