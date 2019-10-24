SEATTLE — Named 'Best Group' at the 2015 and 2016 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, The Young'uns are a beloved act in the UK folk music scene.

The group's most recent album, The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff, tells the tale of a real-life folk hero from their hometown, Stockton on Tees, in England. Johnny Longstaff went from living on the streets to fighting against fascism in the Spanish Civil War. The story is told through 17 songs, each composed of spoken word, striking imagery, and the real recorded voice of Johnny, himself.

The album will be produced next year as a musical production in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Newcastle's Northern Stage, directed by Artistic Director Lorne Campbell.

The Young'uns join the show today to perform "The Great Tomorrow" from The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff, discuss the inspiration behind it, and what's next.

EVENT INFO

The Young'uns, hosted by JRM, Fri Oct. 25, 7:30 pm, Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 5th Ave SW, Olympia, WA

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.