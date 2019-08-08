SEATTLE — R&B/Rock vocalist Maiya Sykes wowed the judges on "The Voice" in 2014 with her rendition of Sam Smith's "Stay with Me." All four judges hitting the big red button and turning before she'd completed the first verse.

Now she brings her electrifying voice to Teatro ZinZanni, joining the production as a cast member in their latest production, Decadent Delights, in the role of Madame ZinZanni. The production also includes the return of ZinZanni's Kevin Kent, who last appeared in 2016's Welcome to Wonderland, and the internationally known contortionist Vita Radionova.

Decadent Delights begins a limited run on July 11 with performances through Sept 8 at Teatro ZinZanni's world headquarters in Woodinville, Washington. Tickets are on sale now at zinzanni.com/seattle.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.