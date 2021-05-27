The summer totes & handbags your wardrobe needs!

SEATTLE — Who doesn't love a new bag in the summertime, maybe with a pop of color or detail to die for (I'm looking at you Striped Lucite that lays flat!). These 9 bags are the favorite of Fashion Blogger Dawn Parsons who also shares lots of great fashion advice on her Instagram .

Where to splurge and where to save? Dawn says save on the trendier bags you may not want to carry 2 seasons from now, spend less on those. But she says you may want to invest in a great neutral tote you'll be happy to pull out season after season or will hold up to all those trips to the beach!