The summer totes & handbags your wardrobe needs!

SEATTLE — Who doesn't love a new bag in the summertime, maybe with a pop of color or detail to die for (I'm looking at you Striped Lucite that lays flat!). These 9 bags are the favorite of Fashion Blogger Dawn Parsons who also shares lots of great fashion advice on her Instagram.
Where to splurge and where to save? Dawn says save on the trendier bags you may not want to carry 2 seasons from now, spend less on those. But she says you may want to invest in a great neutral tote you'll be happy to pull out season after season or will hold up to all those trips to the beach!
Dawn's Faves:
- Neoprene Tote from Social Threads
- Large Mirror Tote from Quilted Koala
- The Christy Woven Shopper Tote from Soli and Sun
- Striped Lucite Bag from Amazon
- Bamboo Handbag from Amazon
- Fringed Carpet Bag from Walmart - Amity's FAVE!
- Liz Claiborne Crossbody bag from JC Penney
- Liz Claiborne Tote from JC Penney
- Black Woven Circle bag from Target
