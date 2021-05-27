x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

New Day Northwest

The summer totes & handbags your wardrobe needs!

Fashion Blogger Dawn Parsons' advice? Don't splurge on the trendy ones, but invest in the neutral totes. #newdaynw
Credit: Dawn Parsons
Grab a new bag for summer! The latest trends in totes and handbags.

SEATTLE — Who doesn't love a new bag in the summertime, maybe with a pop of color or detail to die for (I'm looking at you Striped Lucite that lays flat!). These 9 bags are the favorite of Fashion Blogger Dawn Parsons who also shares lots of great fashion advice on her Instagram.

Where to splurge and where to save? Dawn says save on the trendier bags you may not want to carry 2 seasons from now, spend less on those.  But she says you may want to invest in a great neutral tote you'll be happy to pull out season after season or will hold up to all those trips to the beach!

Credit: KING 5
Fashion Blogger Dawn Parsons (@partytildawn) rounds up her favorite new summer totes and handbags


Dawn's Faves:

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  