SEATTLE — The Portland-based Soul Box Project is collecting one hand-folded origami box for every victim of gunfire in the U.S. Displayed in groups of tens of thousands in public spaces around the country, the project shows people how large the impact of gun violence is by giving it physical space. Each box represents a real person, a soul, and they are created by loved ones left behind. When grouped together, the numbers become comprehensible, and people are inspired to act.

Leslie Lee, the founder of the Soul Box Project, joined us to discuss what inspired the project, how it grew, and how you can contribute.

Soul Box Seattle Exhibit: 3,000 boxes are currently on display at the School of Visual Concepts through Thu, Aug 8th, 2300 Seventh Ave., Suite B, Seattle WA.

Make a Soul Box

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.