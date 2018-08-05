Cartoonist Vishavjit Singh started drawing cartoons in 2001. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Vishavjit set out to challenge the label people placed on the image of a Sikh American with a turban and beard through simple imagery and gentle humor. Vishavjit's work aims to fight bigotry and combat stereotypes. To find out more about Vishavijt and his work visit: www.sikhtoons.com

Showing of Vishavijt's work at the Wing Luke Museum. On view from May 4, 2018 – February 24, 2019

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

© 2018 KING