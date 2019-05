Thread count, weave quality, cotton or sateen? Splurge on me and save on my college student? Is the most expensive towel always the best?

Bed Linens 101 is in session with Bedlove founder Laura Hubbard, who discusses what to look for when choosing linens, why thread counts matter, and how to take care

Instagram : bedlove.dream

Facebook : bedlove.dream

Pinterest: Bedlove