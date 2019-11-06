SEATTLE — The Seattle Seawolves will be heading to San Diego this weekend to compete in the Major League Rugby Championship, but before they go, players Dion Crowder and Jeff Hassler stopped by to take on giving up smartphones, Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise to a UFC fight, and more in this take on Hot Topics.

The MLR Championship game takes place at 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 16, at Torero Stadium in San Diego.

Cheer on the Seawolves via social media: Facebook: Seawolves Rugby and Twitter: @Seawolves_Rugby

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.