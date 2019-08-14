SEATTLE — The NW Greyhounds girls basketball team represented the Northwest in the Jr. NBA global championships in a big way, going 5-1 in the tournament and cracking the Final Four. Coach Shaun Samuels, known to Seahawks fans and morning drive radio listeners as DJ Supa Sam, is head coach to the team.

The NW Greyhounds join us today to talk about their journey to the National Championships, how you can get involved, and how Basketball is a positive part of their lives and futures.

