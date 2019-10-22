SEATTLE — Based in La Conner, WA, Christie Eichler is gaining a reputation as The Scone Lady. Her business began out of her home kitchen in 2002, and word-of-mouth reviews expanded the business to coffee stands and in 2010, her own bakery.

In this segment, the Scone Lady herself shared tips and tricks for baking scones.

Scone Lady Bakery, 109 North 1st St. La Conner, Washington 98257

