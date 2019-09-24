SEATTLE — The Residency offers a space for young Seattle artists from low-income areas to learn the artistic and professional skills necessary for a career in the music industry. While they’re developing their sound in the studio, they also learn about teamwork, self-confidence, and their potential to make a positive change in the world.

MC Talk is one of the musical groups developed out of the program. Members Ali Soliman, Tah-Jae Shante, Lexi Lalauni, and Kardae Latrayl Buss join us today to perform their song, "Shinin".

Amir Islam, from The Residency team, and Tah-Jae Shante from MC Talk, sit down with Margaret to discuss the importance of the program for young artists.

EVENT INFO: Sat, Sept. 28th, alumni from the program will join Macklemore on stage at the Paramount Theater for An Evening With The Residency.

GET INVOLVED: If you would like to support the program, you can make a tax-deductible donation to The Residency by texting ARTIST to 243-725.

