SEATTLE — Last week, three more Southern Resident killer whales were declared dead by the Center for Whale Research which brings their total population down to 73.

KING 5 Environmental specialist Alison Morrow and Les Purce, co-chair of Governor Inslee's Southern Resident Orca Recovery Task Force discuss what's going on with our Puget Sound orcas and what we need can do to save the species.

